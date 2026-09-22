"Kai, I really did it!" — '13-year EXO fan' Sun Xiaoyu keeps her fan-signing promise and wins Asian Games gold

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A fan who received encouragement from EXO's Kai has reached the top of the Asian Games podium. Sun Xiaoyu, a Hong Kong national wushu athlete who has been an EXO fan for 13 years, turned a promise she made to Kai at a fan-signing event into a real gold medal.

Sun Xiaoyu scored 9.713 points in the women's changquan final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan on the 21st, taking the gold medal. It was also the first gold medal won by Hong Kong's delegation at these Games.

Among the people Sun Xiaoyu thought of immediately after her victory was EXO's Kai. She posted a photo of her gold medal on social media, writing, "I really won an Asian Games gold medal! I worked so hard to keep this promise," and tagged the official accounts of EXO and Kai.

The story behind the "promise" was also revealed. Sun Xiaoyu once attended Kai's fan-signing event, where the two spoke about winning a gold medal. In the video, Kai asked, "Can you win a gold medal?" and Sun Xiaoyu replied, "I'll do my best." Although it was only a brief exchange between a fan and a star, it became another source of motivation that helped Sun Xiaoyu continue training.

Sun Xiaoyu was not a 'successful fan' created overnight. In July, she shared photos taken with EXO members and revealed that she had been an EXO fan for 13 years. As a child, she watched EXO shine on stage and dreamed of shining on stage herself. She later went on to pursue her athletic career and train for more than a decade.

After meeting the singers she had admired for so long, she expressed her special feelings, saying that she had "gained the strength to become stronger." At the time, Sun Xiaoyu also told the EXO members, "I didn't spend 13 years following the wrong people," expressing her gratitude for accompanying her youth and giving her the motivation to grow.

Her devotion as a fan was evident throughout these Asian Games as well. While showing off her competition uniform, Sun Xiaoyu introduced it by saying, "EXO is on my clothes." She also mentioned EXO's encore concert, scheduled for November 6 to 8, and previewed it by saying, "See you at the encore concert." After winning gold as a national team athlete, she plans to return to being a fan and attend the concert.

The path to gold was fiercely contested. In the women's changquan final, Sun Xiaoyu scored 9.713 points to edge out Macau Special Administrative Region's Sou Chou Man, who scored 9.710, by just 0.003 points. Indonesia's Eugenia Diva Widodo won the bronze medal with 9.706 points. The gold, silver and bronze medals were separated by only 0.007 points in an exceptionally close competition.

At her third Asian Games, Sun Xiaoyu captured her first individual gold medal. After the event, she said emotionally, "It feels like a dream. I've been waiting for this moment."

With this victory, Sun Xiaoyu will also receive a prize of 1 million Hong Kong dollars under Hong Kong's athlete reward system, equivalent to approximately 170 million won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.