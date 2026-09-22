'Choi Tae-joon ♥' Park Shin-hye Becomes a Mother of Two... "Welcomed a Daughter Today (22nd)" (Full Statement)

Park Shin-hye. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Actress Park Shin-hye has become a mother of two.

S.A.L.T. Entertainment, Park Shin-hye's agency, announced on the 22nd, "We are pleased to share the happy news that actress Park Shin-hye gave birth to a healthy daughter today, bringing another new family member to Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's family."

The agency added, "Both the mother and baby are healthy, and actress Park Shin-hye is resting and recovering in the love and care of her family. We sincerely thank everyone who has offered their wholehearted congratulations and ask that you send warm blessings and support to the new life who has been born."

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have now become parents of two, welcoming a second child, a daughter, after their first son.

Born in 1990, Park Shin-hye married actor Choi Tae-joon, who is one year younger than her, in 2022 after dating for four years. She gave birth to their first son in May of the same year.

Park Shin-hye made her debut in 2003 through singer Lee Seung-hwan's music video for "Flower." She went on to become a beloved Hallyu star through dramas including "Stairway to Heaven," "You're Beautiful," "The Heirs," and "Pinocchio." After getting married and giving birth to her first child, she continued her active acting career in "Doctor Slump" and "The Judge from Hell." Most recently, she starred in tvN's "Undercover Miss Hong," which concluded in March.

For the time being, she is expected to focus on recovering after childbirth. She is expected to return to the small screen through the SBS drama "The Judge from Hell 2," scheduled to air in 2027.

Her husband, Choi Tae-joon, made his debut in the 2001 drama "Piano" and has appeared in dramas including "Iron Family."

The following is the full statement from Park Shin-hye's agency.

Hello, this is S.A.L.T. Entertainment, actress Park Shin-hye's agency.

We are pleased to share the happy news that actress Park Shin-hye gave birth to a healthy daughter today (September 22), bringing another new family member to Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's family.

Both the mother and baby are healthy, and actress Park Shin-hye is resting and recovering in the love and care of her family.

We sincerely thank everyone who has offered their wholehearted congratulations and ask that you send warm blessings and support to the new life who has been born.

Thank you.

Jung Bit, reporter

rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.