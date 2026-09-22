"You did break up, right?" Season 22's Hyunsuk likes every comment urging a breakup, appearing to hint at a split with Season 16's Gwangsu

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim So-yeon, known as "Hyunsuk from Season 22," appeared to hint at a breakup with Jung Il-dae, known as "Gwangsu from Season 16," by repeatedly liking comments urging them to split.

Kim So-yeon deleted all posts related to Jung Il-dae after the JTBC broadcast of "Love War" on the 14th. After the broadcast ended on the 21st, breakup rumors resurfaced when it became known that the two had unfollowed each other on social media.

The broadcast revealed conflicts in their daily lives through a video recording featuring Kim So-yeon's perspective. Jung Il-dae arrived 40 minutes late to an appointment, became irritated without apologizing, and made Kim So-yeon feel uncomfortable with his constant complaining.

Their conflict deepened over financial issues. Kim So-yeon said, "He has no savings at all and is even in debt," adding that she had paid for most of their dates. Jung Il-dae also revealed that he had gone into debt after the business he started following his resignation from a major corporation failed. The program further revealed that Kim So-yeon had secured approximately 2 million won worth of sponsorships for accommodations and restaurants for a trip to Jeju Island, but the trip was canceled when Jung Il-dae had to cover about 500,000 won for airfare and rental costs.

The two also clashed sharply over Kim So-yeon's daughter and the issue of having a second child. Jung Il-dae upset Kim So-yeon by saying, "Children grow up fine on their own," and treating the child's important occasions lightly.

Despite knowing that Kim So-yeon had divorced because of domestic violence, Jung Il-dae reportedly said he would mirror the reason for her divorce and verbally abused her, telling her, "I can see why you were hit." The revelation shocked viewers, and Kim So-yeon confessed that she had begun receiving psychiatric treatment as a result.

Seo Jang-hoon expressed concern, asking, "Do you really need to continue a relationship like this?" Lee Hyori also advised Kim So-yeon to protect herself first and reconsider the relationship. After much deliberation, however, the two decided to continue seeing each other for the time being.

Contrary to the events shown on the broadcast, activity on Kim So-yeon's social media continued to suggest a possible breakup. She repeatedly liked comments such as "You did break up, right? Don't ever see him again" as well as comments supporting her and urging her to end the relationship.

She also liked a comment from another user that said, "As Lee Hyori said, love yourself deeply and never lose confidence. You deserve to be loved. There are many good men in the world, so don't lose courage."

With the deletion of their couple posts, their mutual unfollowing, and Kim So-yeon's suggestive reactions to comments, rumors of a breakup have spread further. However, neither Kim So-yeon nor Jung Il-dae has directly confirmed whether they have separated.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.