"Even more heartbreaking after seeing the actual footage"—Han Seung-yeon soldiers on at a performance, holding her lower back amid cervical disc pain

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kara's Han Seung-yeon took the stage at a university festival and performed the choreography despite undergoing treatment for a cervical disc condition. After footage of the actual performance showed her appearing to minimize neck and upper-body movements as much as possible, fans have continued to express concern.

Kara took the stage at the Sogang University festival on the 18th and met with students. The group performed five of its hit songs in succession, starting with "Pretty Girl," followed by "Honey," "Lupin," "STEP," and "Mister."

After the performance, footage from the stage spread through online communities and social media, drawing particular attention to Han Seung-yeon's movements.

In the released footage, Han Seung-yeon performed the choreography alongside the other members while keeping her neck relatively upright and minimizing head movements. She also reduced the range of motion in steps that involved large upper-body movements or required her to use her neck. In some scenes, she was seen supporting her lower back.

Kara's signature songs, including "STEP" and "Mister," feature choreography that makes extensive use of the upper body and head. However, Han Seung-yeon appeared to continue the routines mainly with her arms and lower body while minimizing movements that could put strain on her neck. Footage from a performance last August had also shown her keeping her neck straight and limiting head and upper-body movements while performing "STEP," raising concerns among fans.

Even so, Han Seung-yeon smiled, sang, and completed the scheduled performance. Because her movements differed from the dynamic performances she typically shows with Kara, concerned reactions continued online, including comments such as "Her health comes first," "It would be okay to cut back on the dancing a little," and "I hope she rests and focuses on treatment."

Han Seung-yeon's health condition became known last month. At the time, footage showed her visibly shaking her hand while visiting a space prepared by fans for her birthday, prompting concerns about her health.

In response, AER Entertainment said on August 9, "Han Seung-yeon recently experienced worsening cervical disc symptoms, which caused her hands to tremble." The agency also explained that Han Seung-yeon was receiving treatment from medical professionals and had no other health problems besides the cervical disc condition.

Han Seung-yeon has continued her activities since then. After appearing onstage last month, she joined the other Kara members at the Sogang University festival. As footage once again showed her performing the choreography while limiting her neck movements, amid reports that she was undergoing treatment, fans' concerns have grown.

Meanwhile, Han Seung-yeon debuted with Kara in 2007 and has been loved for numerous hit songs, including "Pretty Girl," "Honey," "Mister," "Lupin," and "STEP."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.