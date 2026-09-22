Park Nam-jung: "I Don't Even Know My Father's Name; My Pastor Mother Sent Me to a Christian Organization at Age 6, Where I Lived in a Dormitory for Eight Years"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Park Nam-jung candidly opened up about the painful family history of his childhood, when he was raised by his single mother without knowing anything about his father.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel 'Saeropge Hasoseo' uploaded a video titled "Perhaps Every Christian's Concern... All the Boys and Girls Who Can Relate to Those Days, Come on In! | Singer Park Nam-jung." In the video, Park calmly looked back on his eventful childhood and confessed his deepest feelings, which he had found difficult to share with anyone.

Park Nam-jung said he was raised by his mother, who was a pastor, and recalled, "When I was young, I always went to church diligently and was a passive person."

When host Joo Young-hoon cautiously brought up the subject, saying, "You don't even know what your father looked like..." Park answered candidly. "That's right. I feel ashamed to say this myself, but I have no information about my father. I suppose I have some obligation to look for him myself, but I haven't asked my mother about it or done anything," he confessed. When Joo Young-hoon expressed his surprise by asking, "Even now?" Park calmly replied, "I've never even asked his name. My mother doesn't particularly talk to me about it either."

Joo Young-hoon guessed, "Is it possible that you couldn't talk about it because it became a taboo subject between you, as you were worried it might hurt your mother?" Park indicated that he could relate to the suggestion. "That may be part of it," he said, adding, "It's not something you can easily bring up. I think she might tell me if there is an opportunity. I haven't tried yet."

He expressed extraordinary respect and affection for his mother, who raised him on her own. Recalling her difficult life, Park said, "She spent her entire life without pleasure or enjoyment of her own, devoting herself to others, volunteering, and church work." Regarding his mother, who devoted herself to pastoral activities, he added, "She lived astutely and with a certain distance. She had a difficult life."

Because of these circumstances, Park also experienced the pain of being separated from his mother at a young age. "My mother was attending a school where she studied theology. Since she couldn't take care of me 24 hours a day, she entrusted me to a choir affiliated with a good Christian organization," he said. He continued, "I lived in a residential setting for about eight years from a young age. My mother came on weekends to see me and then left." His poignant memories of childhood moved viewers.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.