Yoo Jae-suk Cancels Filming on the Day Due to Worsening Health: "High Fever and Cold and Flu-Like Symptoms; I Repeatedly Apologized to the Staff"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] An unprecedented situation unfolded when national MC Yoo Jae-suk canceled a same-day recording for the first time since his debut due to worsening health.

According to a report by MyDaily on the 22nd, Yoo Jae-suk gathered with the production team at a location near Jongno in Seoul to record the SBS variety show 'Whenever Possible.' However, before the director called "Action" to begin filming, he candidly informed the production staff about his condition. After extensive discussion, they ultimately decided to cancel the recording.

According to a source, Yoo Jae-suk was suffering from severe cold and flu-like symptoms at the time, along with a high fever, and was not in condition to work normally. Despite feeling ill, he made his way to the set with strong determination. However, he ultimately failed to recover his condition, so the day's schedule was postponed to another date.

In particular, Yoo Jae-suk repeatedly asked the staff for their understanding over canceling the shoot and expressed his remorse. The cancellation holds special significance in Yoo Jae-suk's broadcasting career. He previously had to cancel a recording of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' in 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19. However, this was the first time since his debut that he canceled filming on the day itself for purely personal health reasons. Because he had never missed a broadcast thanks to his rigorous self-care, the public's concern is even greater.

Meanwhile, 'Whenever Possible,' which airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m., is a variety show that brings good luck during the brief pockets of spare time people encounter in their daily lives.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.