Berry Good's Johyun Belatedly Opens Up About 'Bulge' Controversy: "Upset That a Strange Shadow Appeared"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Shin Jee-won (stage name Johyun), formerly of girl group Berry Good, has belatedly opened up about her feelings regarding the recent controversy over her stage outfit.

On the 22nd, Shin Jee-won posted a lengthy message on her social media account along with photos from a stage greeting event.

She began by saying, "Articles I only got around to reading later," and candidly expressed her bewilderment: "I was very upset after seeing the articles that were posted. Even I looked at it and thought, 'What is that? Whoa...'"

She continued, "It was a shadow that wasn't visible without the lights, so I wondered why a strange(?) shadow appeared in that dark area," adding, "I can only feel upset wondering whether there is something strange about the shape of my upper body." She explained that the misunderstanding resulted from an unintended optical illusion caused by the stage lighting, the material of the outfit and the contrast between light and dark.

Even so, Shin Jee-won maintained a composed attitude, adding, "Still, our film 'Karlovy Vary' did nothing wrong. Please show it lots of love," and asking the public to support the movie, in which she plays the lead.

Earlier, when Shin Jee-won attended a stage greeting for the film 'Karlovy Vary,' she became embroiled in an unexpected and embarrassing optical illusion controversy on online communities and social media because of the shading on the burgundy-colored dress she was wearing. Shin Jee-won directly addressed the situation, explaining that it was a "shadow incident caused by the lighting."

Meanwhile, Shin Jee-won, who is a former member of Berry Good, switched to acting and continues to pursue an active career across film and television.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.