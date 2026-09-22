Born a Spitting Image of Her Father Lee Min-woo... Update on the Couple's 7-Month-Old Second Daughter in Lee Ami's Arms

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ami, the wife of Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo, drew attention after sharing an update on her two daughters.

On the 21st, Lee Ami posted photos on social media along with the messages, "My youngest daughter has grown so much before I knew it. You worked so hard this week too~♡" and "What kind of day shall we spend tomorrow?"

The photos showed her second daughter being held in her mother's arms. Her appearance, which seemed to closely resemble Lee Min-woo, particularly caught people's attention.

Fans reacted with comments such as, "She's grown so much already," "She really looks a lot like Min-woo oppa," and "It's true that daughters usually take after their fathers."

Last year, Lee Min-woo registered his marriage to Lee Ami, a third-generation Korean resident of Japan who is 12 years younger than him. They welcomed their second daughter that December.

Lee Ami had been a single mother with a daughter, and the couple held their wedding ceremony in March. Her first daughter became Lee Min-woo's legal daughter through full adoption.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo, who was investigated by police in 2019 on suspicion of indecent assault, filed a damages lawsuit in connection with a case in which broadcast writer A demanded money, saying, "I have connections within the prosecution and will help you receive a non-prosecution decision."

According to legal sources on the 19th, the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 15, presided over by Judge Park Jeong-gi, ruled in July that Lee Min-woo had partially prevailed in the damages suit he filed against A. The court ordered A to pay 2,455,590,000 won in damages. This was the same amount as the fraud losses recognized in the previously finalized criminal trial.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.