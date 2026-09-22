Sim Soo-bong Apologizes for 'Calling Out Kim Dahyun'—Was It a Health Issue?... 'Supported Onto the Stage'

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Sim Soo-bong apologized for publicly criticizing junior singer Kim Dahyun, while speculation arose that she may be experiencing health problems.

On the 21st, a full video of Sim Soo-bong's performance at the 10th Jinan Plateau Trot Festival, held on the 20th in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, was uploaded to the YouTube channel Rock Music.

In the footage, Sim Soo-bong took the stage with the support of staff members. She walked unsteadily while coming down the stairs, and during the performance, she touched her neck and bent over as though her back was bothering her.

Her physical condition was not the only thing that appeared unsettled. Her pitch and rhythm wavered, and she was unable to fully demonstrate her trademark vocal power.

Netizens expressed concern, saying, "She couldn't even walk out on her own," "She should take care of her health first," and "It seems she was in very poor condition."

Sim Soo-bong does in fact suffer from misophonia. Misophonia is a condition in which a person experiences intense negative emotions, such as aversion, anger, or anxiety, in response to sounds at certain frequencies or in particular situations, regardless of their volume. It is characterized by more than simple sensitivity, as it can lead people to avoid situations that trigger specific sounds.

During a broadcast in June, Sim Soo-bong also revealed, "I collapse when there is a sharp sound or a loud noise. Just in case, I always carry earplugs with me."

Previously, Sim Soo-bong took the stage after Kim Dahyun's performance and said, "The woman who sang before me has just made my head spin. That young lady doesn't know what a song is or what life is. Please don't send that performer out in front of me. Singing is not something to be done so carelessly. Music that comforts people who have experienced life, gone through hardships, and come looking for solace is not that easy." She was subsequently criticized for acting "unbecoming of an adult."

Sim Soo-bong later issued an official apology. On the 21st, Kim Dahyun wrote on her account, "I spoke directly with Ms. Sim Soo-bong, and she personally apologized to me. She also gave me warm encouragement and comfort. Fans, you were upset and worried about this incident, weren't you? I will take good care of myself, so please don't worry, and let's meet again with bright smiles. Thank you."

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.