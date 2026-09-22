IU, who bonded with Park Jun-myun on 'Perfect Crown,' gives Park Jun-myun's first cookbook a blurb: "An unusual and tender experience"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Jun-myun has published her first cookbook and received a special blurb from singer-actress IU, with whom she co-starred in the drama 'Perfect Crown.'

On the 21st, Park Jun-myun announced the publication of her first cookbook, 'Park Jun-myun's Shy Recipes,' through her social media. She wrote, "I am so grateful to IU and Chef Jung Ho-young for writing blurbs for the book. Your words were so beautifully written that they brought tears to my eyes."

'Park Jun-myun's Shy Recipes' is the first cookbook released by Park Jun-myun, who is in her 33rd year as an actress. The book will be published on the 30th and spans 448 pages, featuring 60 home-style dishes from Park's life along with stories related to food. It also includes recipes from 'Park Jun-myun's Kimchi Story,' which has repeatedly sold out on home-shopping channels.

IU's blurb drew particular attention. After reading Park Jun-myun's book in advance, IU shared her special feelings about it, writing, "Strangely enough, reading a single cookbook makes me feel as if I have taken one step closer to Park Jun-myun."

Referring to Park Jun-myun's freewheeling cooking methods and essays, IU continued, "It is called 'Shy Recipes,' but thanks to this book, I have become a little less shy around my senior. It is an unusual and tender experience." She added that imagining Park cooking made her feel as though they were cooking together by her side.

The bond between the two deepened through the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama 'Perfect Crown,' which aired this year. IU played Seong Hee-joo, while Park Jun-myun portrayed Choi Jin-sook, the senior court lady responsible for teaching Seong Hee-joo court etiquette. The bickering relationship between the strict court lady and Seong Hee-joo added plenty of lighthearted fun, and the chemistry between the two actresses also attracted attention.

Even before filming began, Park Jun-myun openly called herself an IU fan. Appearing on the YouTube channel 'YouTube Hajiyoung' in March, Park said, "I was nervous from the script reading. I really like IU. She is truly wonderful. She is a great actress and musically gifted as well."

Park also shared an anecdote about receiving beef from IU as a Chuseok gift. At the time, she said, "On the set of 'Perfect Crown,' coffee and snack trucks prepared by IU and Byeon Woo-seok arrived every day. I thought, 'This must be what being world-class is like.'"

The two also continued their cooking chemistry, which began on the drama. In April, Park Jun-myun appeared on IU's YouTube channel 'Lee Jigeum' and cooked with her. IU introduced Park as "the tiger court lady who teaches Hee-joo proper etiquette at the palace," while Park taught IU how to make nabak-kimchi and sanjeok, showcasing their exceptional chemistry outside the drama as well.

After meeting as actresses and sharing the set, the two went on to cook together on YouTube. Now, with IU personally contributing a blurb to Park Jun-myun's first cookbook, their bond continues beyond the drama.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.