Don Spike, Sentenced to Prison for Drug Offenses, Opens Restaurant One Year After Release... Reveals 'Test Cooking'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Composer and TV personality Don Spike (real name Kim Min-soo) has revealed that he is preparing to resume his food-service business in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

On the 21st, Don Spike uploaded a video on social media with the brief caption, "Test..."

In the video, he was grilling meat himself in what appeared to be a newly prepared space.

He recently also posted a job listing, saying he was looking for employees to help operate the restaurant. The listing said he was seeking people who love meat, take responsibility, and would help build the restaurant together.

The new restaurant is reportedly located near the beach in Gampo, Gyeongju. The space offers views of the blue sea through floor-to-ceiling windows, so the location itself is expected to attract attention alongside the food.

Don Spike previously shared an update, saying that he had begun a new life in Gyeongju. He reflected on his past wrongdoing, expressed his determination not to repeat the same mistake, and said that, with help from those around him, he had been able to resume his food-service business.

Don Spike previously operated Low & Slow, a Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul, and became known for his meat dishes. However, his broadcasting and food-service activities underwent major changes after allegations that he had used drugs emerged in 2022.

He was tried on charges including repeatedly purchasing and using methamphetamine, and was sentenced to two years in prison in the appeals court. The sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2023, and Don Spike was released last March after completing his term.

Since his release, he has reportedly spent time with his family while also participating in support groups and treatment for drug addiction recovery. He is now focusing on the food-service business again and preparing for a new chapter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.