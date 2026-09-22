Na Bo-ram Suffers Major Embarrassment at Japanese Airport... Love Gel Flagged and Ultimately Discarded: "Koreans All Recognized Me"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Comedian Na Bo-ram shared an embarrassing story about being stopped during a security check at a Japanese airport because of love gel.

On the 21st, Kang Yu-mi, Kim Yong-myeong, Kim Hae-jun and Na Bo-ram appeared on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" and discussed various topics.

When Kim Hae-jun remarked that more people had recently begun recognizing Na Bo-ram, he said, "A lot of people have recognized us since 'Romantic Couple,' and even people in Japan recognized us."

Na Bo-ram recalled her trip to Japan for filming, saying, "I've had so many experiences through 'Romantic Couple.'" She also revealed that Japan was her first-ever trip abroad.

She said that while filming at a Don Quijote store in Japan, she ended up browsing the adult products section. "It was so fascinating that my eyes just lit up," she said. She continued, "While I was looking around, I ran into a store employee. We were both embarrassed, so we passed each other saying, 'Go ahead, go ahead.' I was wondering what I should buy when they recommended something, saying, 'This one is good.' It turned out to be love gel," she confessed.

The problem arose on her way back to South Korea. Na Bo-ram recalled, "I was stopped at the airport security checkpoint, so I couldn't bring it with me."

Kim Hae-jun, who had traveled to Japan for the shoot with her, also vividly described what happened. He said, "When you come out of the airport screening area, there are Korean people there too, right? They recognized Bo-ram. We had all made it through when suddenly they said, 'Come over here from there.'"

He continued, "I didn't know what was going on either, but an employee standing next to me kept saying, 'Love gel, love gel.'" The love gel Na Bo-ram had purchased was reportedly stopped under international-flight regulations on carrying liquids. Flustered, Na Bo-ram called out to Kim Hae-jun from a distance, "Oppa, please throw it away," but that only drew even more attention from the people nearby.

Kim Hae-jun explained, "Wasn't the situation hilarious? Bo-ram was so flustered and embarrassed that she called out from a distance, 'Oppa, throw it away.' Because of that, even more Korean people started looking over." He reportedly tried to defuse the situation by telling the employee, "No, no—hair gel, hair gel," but the employee instead shouted even more loudly, "Love gel, love gel," prompting uproarious laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.