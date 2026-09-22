Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh Vacation in the U.S., Smiling Brightly as They Snuggle Close... Still Like Newlyweds in Their Fourth Year of Marriage

[Sportschosun's Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Gong Hyo-jin and singer Kevin Oh are showing off a newlywed-like affection even in their fourth year of marriage.

Recently, a fan account dedicated to Gong Hyo-jin posted photos showing the affectionate couple.

In the photos, the couple is enjoying a leisurely time in the United States with acquaintances. Gong Hyo-jin showed off her signature fashion sense by adding earrings to a glamorous long dress. Kevin Oh created a neat look in a white shirt.

The two smiled brightly and radiated a sweet atmosphere as they posed with their fingers forming the so-called "gyaru peace" sign, an upside-down V pose.

Gong Hyo-jin is currently enjoying a break in the United States with Kevin Oh. She recently shared an update on social media, saying, "These are really my first days off of the year," as she enjoyed some rare downtime.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo-jin married singer Kevin Oh, who is 10 years younger, in New York in 2022.

Gong Hyo-jin led the drama as Yoo Bo-na in Munhwa Broadcasting (MBC)'s Friday-Saturday series "A Bona fide Killer," which ended on the 12th. She played a character who moved between an ordinary married woman and a ruthless killer. The series ended on a high note, recording its highest-ever rating of 10.7%.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.