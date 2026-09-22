Jang So-yeon Signs Exclusive Contract with H.1 Entertainment, Set for a Busy Run of Projects with Her Next Work, "The Miracles of the Namiya General Store"

Photo provided by H.1 Entertainment

[Sportschosun, Jeong Bit] Actress Jang So-yeon has joined H.1 Entertainment and will continue her active career.

H.1 Entertainment announced on the 22nd that it had signed an exclusive contract with Jang So-yeon.

H.1 Entertainment stated, "We are pleased to work with Jang So-yeon, an actress who has demonstrated her distinctive acting skills through a wide range of projects over the years. We will continue to provide our full support so that her broad abilities and appeal can shine even more in various productions."

The agency added, "We ask for your continued interest in and support for the new side of her that she will show in the future."

Jang So-yeon has appeared in a wide range of projects, including the film "The Wailing" and the dramas "Behind the White Tower," "A Wife's Credentials," "Secret Affair," "Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Something in the Rain," and "Crash Landing on You." Regardless of genre or the size of her role, she has built a solid filmography with performances that allow her to blend naturally into every character.

She has completed filming for her next project, "The Miracles of the Namiya General Store." Having left a deep impression through realistic performances and nuanced character portrayals in numerous productions, Jang So-yeon has sparked anticipation over what new side she will show in this work.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.