"I'm Pissed That She Won't Take the Car Trash": LEE CHANGSUB Apologizes for Provocative Remarks, Saying, "I'll Return to My Roots"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] BtoB's LEE CHANGSUB has come under fire for making harsh remarks about a story involving "throwing trash from a vehicle" in a YouTube video. He bowed his head directly to fans and offered a heartfelt apology.

On the 22nd, LEE CHANGSUB shared his complicated feelings and a message of remorse regarding the recent controversy through a fan communication platform.

He spoke candidly about his feelings, saying, "There seems to be such a thing as a proper limit for people, but while working through my schedules lately, I think I've been crossing it without even realizing it. I have to do better, be more entertaining, and be more memorable. I think I realized today that, at some point, I had become obsessed with this."

He continued, "Even I had become desensitized to things that were too provocative," and firmly added, "I will return to my roots." He went on to reiterate his apology, saying, "I will reflect on how overly provocative I have been, my words and actions, and my way of expressing myself, and I will become a more measured person."

The recently released episode on the YouTube channel "12th Floor" featured the story of a boyfriend who asked his girlfriend to dispose of his trash in exchange for driving her to their dates. The story quickly became a hot-button issue. As a cast member, LEE CHANGSUB strongly sided with the boyfriend, making blunt remarks such as, "Can't you even throw that away for him?" "Don't you think she'd get upset if he told her to take the bus?" and "Don't you think she'd be upset if he stopped coming to pick her up every time?" LEE CHANGSUB appeared to become emotionally immersed in the story and even expressed excessive anger toward the camera. Although his comments could be viewed as part of the show's entertainment, some viewers criticized him for sympathizing too strongly with one side without sufficiently considering the girlfriend's perspective.

Immediately after the broadcast, an online debate continued. Some viewers criticized the boyfriend's attitude, saying, "He treats relationships transactionally" and "It's unfair to force her to dispose of his trash."

Other users criticized the cast's reaction to the story, saying, "I don't want to accept a favor that comes with a debt attached. The girlfriend should be allowed to show her own goodwill herself. Why should someone else control that?" and "Why do you keep lambasting him based on a prediction that the girlfriend would feel hurt by something that hasn't even happened yet?"

In particular, LEE CHANGSUB's remarks and harsh expressions also came under scrutiny. As he shared his personal opinion about the story, the intensity of his language escalated, prompting continued criticism of his attitude from viewers.

As the controversy spread, LEE CHANGSUB chose to address the criticism directly through the fan communication platform rather than remain silent or issue a separate explanation. Looking back on his recent behavior, he acknowledged that he had crossed the "proper limit" and pointed out that he had become desensitized to provocative expressions.

Above all, he admitted that his desire to leave a stronger impression through his content had grown, saying, "I have to do better, be more entertaining, and be more memorable." Through the controversy, he made clear that he intends to reconsider his way of expressing himself, as well as his words and actions.

Kim Sohee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.