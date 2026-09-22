Shin Hyun-joon Horrified by His Mother-in-Law’s Proposed Name “Sin Chang-won” for His Son: “All I Could Think of Was the T-Shirt”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon revealed that his mother-in-law had chosen “Sin Chang-won” as the name for his first son at a naming office, drawing laughs.

On the 22nd, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block released a video titled, “First-Ever Confession! Why Couldn’t He Use the Name His Mother-in-Law Got for His Son at a Naming Office?”

In the video, Shin Hyun-joon said, “Kim Soo-mi mom also came up with my older son’s name,” and shared the story behind his first son’s name.

He recalled, “I wanted to give him a good name, but I just couldn’t come up with one. Since I couldn’t settle on a name, my mother-in-law went to a naming office and came back with ‘Sin Chang-won.’”

Sin Chang-won, dubbed “the notorious prison escapee,” escaped from prison in 1997 and remained on the run for more than two years. The flashy patterned T-shirt he was wearing when he was captured attracted considerable attention.

Shin Hyun-joon said, “I said at the time, ‘Mother-in-law, what are you doing? The only thing I can think of when I see this name is the T-shirt.’”

Shin Hyun-joon then looked into the camera and sent an impromptu video message, saying, “Seriously, why did you do that, Mother-in-law?” This brought even more laughter.

Shin Hyun-joon said, “After my father passed away, the baby was born. When I was thinking of various names, my father would always say, ‘Hyun-joon, my son Hyun-joon,’ and the way he said ‘Joon’ stayed with me.”

He said, “I gave Kim Soo-mi a few name options, and she asked, ‘How about Min Joon?’ So my first child came to be named Min Joon.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.