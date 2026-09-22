Shin Hyun-joon Horrified by His Mother-in-Law’s Proposed Name “Sin Chang-won” for His Son: “All I Could Think of Was the T-Shirt”

Published

Shin Hyun-joon Horrified by His Mother-in-Law’s Proposed Name “Sin Chang-won” for His Son: “All I Could Think of Was the T-Shirt”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon revealed that his mother-in-law had chosen “Sin Chang-won” as the name for his first son at a naming office, drawing laughs.

On the 22nd, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block released a video titled, “First-Ever Confession! Why Couldn’t He Use the Name His Mother-in-Law Got for His Son at a Naming Office?”

In the video, Shin Hyun-joon said, “Kim Soo-mi mom also came up with my older son’s name,” and shared the story behind his first son’s name.

He recalled, “I wanted to give him a good name, but I just couldn’t come up with one. Since I couldn’t settle on a name, my mother-in-law went to a naming office and came back with ‘Sin Chang-won.’”

Sin Chang-won, dubbed “the notorious prison escapee,” escaped from prison in 1997 and remained on the run for more than two years. The flashy patterned T-shirt he was wearing when he was captured attracted considerable attention.

Shin Hyun-joon Horrified by His Mother-in-Law’s Proposed Name “Sin Chang-won” for His Son: “All I Could Think of Was the T-Shirt”

Shin Hyun-joon said, “I said at the time, ‘Mother-in-law, what are you doing? The only thing I can think of when I see this name is the T-shirt.’”

Shin Hyun-joon then looked into the camera and sent an impromptu video message, saying, “Seriously, why did you do that, Mother-in-law?” This brought even more laughter.

Shin Hyun-joon said, “After my father passed away, the baby was born. When I was thinking of various names, my father would always say, ‘Hyun-joon, my son Hyun-joon,’ and the way he said ‘Joon’ stayed with me.”

He said, “I gave Kim Soo-mi a few name options, and she asked, ‘How about Min Joon?’ So my first child came to be named Min Joon.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
YoonSeon, Cho
More +