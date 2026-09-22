Lyn Publicly Supports Kim Dahyun, Hurt by Sim Soo-bong's Criticism: "I Love the Emotional Queen Who Brings Me to Tears Every Day"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lyn publicly expressed her affection for junior singer Kim Dahyun, who had been distressed following public criticism from senior singer Sim Soo-bong.

On the 22nd, Lyn commented on a post Kim Dahyun uploaded to social media, writing, "Our amazing Dahyun. I love Kim Dahyun, the emotional queen who brings me to tears every day!"

After Kim Dahyun, who had unexpectedly found herself at the center of controversy because of Sim Soo-bong's public remarks, shared her own position, Lyn sent her a message of support. The two have maintained a particularly close relationship. Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu also lent his support by calling himself Kim Dahyun's "forever fan" in a comment on the post, while singers Kim Dana and Solji expressed their support by clicking "Like."

Earlier, Kim Dahyun revealed on social media that she had spoken directly with Sim Soo-bong. Kim said, "I spoke directly with Ms. Sim Soo-bong, and she personally apologized to me, encouraged me, and offered me warm words of comfort."

She then addressed fans who had been worried about the incident, saying, "I will take good care of myself emotionally, so please don't worry. Let's meet again with bright smiles." She appeared to be taking steps to resolve the controversy herself.

The connection between Lyn and Kim Dahyun has also drawn attention. The two appeared together on MBN's "The Best K-Trot Singer" and competed against each other. In particular, they faced off in a one-on-one on-site selection match aired in December 2023, and Sim Soo-bong happened to be the special master at the time.

Although Sim Soo-bong's detailed judging comments were not included in the broadcast, she ultimately chose Lyn. Kim Dahyun survived the repechage round and finished third overall, while Lyn placed fourth. Both made the TOP7. Despite competing fiercely together, the two appear to have maintained a close senior-junior relationship.

The controversy began at the 10th Jinan Highland Trot Festival, held in Jinan, North Jeolla Province, on the 20th. Sim Soo-bong took the stage after Kim Dahyun and publicly criticized the preceding performance, saying in effect that the young singer seemed not to understand either singing or life. She also made remarks to the effect that the singer should not be scheduled immediately before her, causing the controversy to spread.

As public criticism intensified, Sim Soo-bong issued a formal apology the following day and acknowledged that her remarks were "a slip of the tongue." She explained that she did not know exactly who the singer before her was and had not intended to publicly shame anyone. At the same time, she said, "As an adult, I was clearly wrong to say something that hurt a junior singer's feelings," adding that she had apologized to Kim Dahyun and her family.

Kim Dahyun later said that Sim Soo-bong had personally apologized to and comforted her, also appearing to help bring the situation under control. Lyn, who had watched Kim's performances up close through "The Best K-Trot Singer," has drawn attention by praising her vocal ability and publicly expressing her affection, calling her "the emotional queen who brings me to tears every day."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.