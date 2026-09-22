Kim Soo-hyun Appears With Thinner Face at Official Domestic Event for First Time in 18 Months, Signals Return to Activities

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun appeared at an official domestic event for the first time in approximately 18 months, signaling his return to activities.

On the 22nd, photos of Kim Soo-hyun attending a recent official event were posted on the official social media account of his agency, Goldmedalist.

Kim Soo-hyun attended the 2026 The Fact Music Awards (2026 TMA), held at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on the 19th, as a presenter.

He took the stage to present the TMA Popularity Award to singer Lim Young-woong.

Kim Soo-hyun's appearance at an official domestic event for the first time in a long while also drew attention. His face appeared noticeably thinner than before, while his tall stature and small face stood out.

Beginning with a schedule in the Philippines last July, Kim Soo-hyun resumed his overseas activities and continued making public appearances. Last month, he met local fans as a special guest on a live special broadcast marking the 37th anniversary of Indonesian private broadcaster PT Rajawali Citra Televisi Indonesia (RCTI), where he sang the OST from one of his best-known works, Dream High.

Following his overseas activities, Kim Soo-hyun has now appeared at an official domestic event through the 2026 TMA, gradually expanding the stage on which he is active.

Kim Soo-hyun is also scheduled to attend Asia Artist Awards 2026 (AAA 2026), which will be held at National Stadium (Kaohsiung) in Taiwan on December 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun effectively suspended his activities in March last year after allegations arose concerning when he had been in a relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron.

At the time, Kim Soo-hyun's representatives acknowledged the relationship itself but pushed back against the allegations, stating that it began only after Kim Sae-ron had become an adult. They subsequently filed complaints against Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, which raised the allegations, as well as Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family, on charges including defamation.

An investigation into the related cases also took place. In July, police decided not to forward to prosecutors a case in which Kim Sae-ron's family had filed a complaint against Kim Soo-hyun on charges including violating the Child Welfare Act, citing insufficient evidence, and sent the relevant records to prosecutors. As prosecutors did not request a supplementary investigation or reinvestigation, the related investigative procedures effectively came to an end.

Kim Se-ui, who had raised the related allegations, has also been indicted after being arrested on charges including defamation through the dissemination of false information.

After halting his domestic activities for some time following the controversy, Kim Soo-hyun has now appeared at a domestic awards ceremony after resuming his overseas activities, drawing attention to his future career moves.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.