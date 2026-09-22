Lee Hong-ryeol on Everything from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia to Gout: "My Illnesses Keep Piling Up Now That I'm in My Seventies" (Naneun Kkondae-da)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Lee Hong-ryeol shared candid thoughts on everything from the physical changes he has experienced as a broadcaster in his seventies to his message for senior broadcasters.

On the 22nd, a video titled "\"People Change a Little as You Get Older\" | Stories of People in Their 60s and 70s with Lee Hong-ryeol and Park Mi-sun" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Naneun Kkondae-da."

Lee Hong-ryeol candidly discussed how his physical condition has changed since entering his seventies.

He said, "Once you turn 70, you realize that another illness is being added to the ones you already have."

He continued, "I have fatty liver and benign prostatic hyperplasia, right? I also got gout—one thing after another. And even though I move exactly as I did before, I get out of breath. I went to the hospital, but there was nothing wrong. It's simply because I'm getting older. You can't move around with the mindset of a young person. As you age, you have to move a little more slowly," he explained.

The point was that people should adjust their pace to match their physical condition as they age, rather than continuing to live as they did before. His candid account, based on personal experience, resonated with viewers.

Lee Hong-ryeol also recalled a conversation he had with senior broadcaster Cho Young-nam.

He recalled meeting Cho Young-nam after filming Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Dongchimi. "After filming, he said, 'Hong-ryeol, do you know how hard it is to live to 80?' I thought, 'I see.' If I hadn't turned 70 yet, I wouldn't have understood," he said.

He explained that only after living through his seventies did Cho Young-nam's words, which had not previously resonated with him, begin to make sense.

Lee Hong-ryeol went on to share his thoughts on age and health, saying, "Once you pass 70, there is no guarantee that things will happen in order."

He also shared the words of encouragement he offers senior broadcasters he meets on set.

He said, "When I meet senior broadcasters during recordings, I offer them words of encouragement. I tell them, 'You can treat me however you like, so please take good care of your health and surpass Song Hae's record.'"

The late Song Hae continued his broadcasting career for many years and was loved by the public as the country's longest-serving MC. Lee Hong-ryeol placed greater importance not on how old Song Hae was when he died, but on the fact that he remained active in broadcasting at such an advanced age.

Lee Hong-ryeol emphasized, "Song Hae passed away at 95. What matters is not that he passed away then, but that he continued working until then."

In other words, he stressed the importance of continuing to do what one can and staying active in the field, even though the physical changes that come with age are unavoidable. Now in his seventies, Lee Hong-ryeol also continues to appear on television and share his experiences and thoughts with the public.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.