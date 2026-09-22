ONEUS: "'Say Yes!' Created by 'BLACKPINK Composer' R.Tee, Refreshing, Melancholy, and Sexy"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ONEUS is embarking on a new challenge.

ONEUS will release their 12th mini album, 'FIRST LIGHT: 井,' at 6 p.m. on the 23rd. 'FIRST LIGHT: 井' is an album that captures the story of ONEUS and To Moon (official fandom name), who have been connected by shining on each other.

Keonhee said, "Since long ago, the five of us and our fans have had a vague dream of staying together forever just like we are now. But as we gradually faced reality, I realized that if we want to last a long time, we have to do well enough to be able to do so. Good results are important, and we need outcomes that are close to success by someone's standards, as seen on the surface, but I prepared hard with the hope that we could become a solid foundation that allows us to continue for a long time."

The title track, "Say Yes!," is a track that depicts the moment of moving forward toward a new time, illuminating each other again like the first sunlight encountered after passing through a dark night with the conviction that anything can be achieved together. What is most intriguing is the chemistry with producer R.Tee. R.Tee is a hitmaker who created BLACKPINK's "Playing with Fire," "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," and "Kill This Love," characterized by intense EDM-based beats and rhythmic song structures. Attention is focused on what kind of synergy will be created as a composer with a contrasting charm meets ONEUS, who have previously emphasized lyrical sensibility.

"At first, I was nervous because he is such a famous producer. However, he told us that he really wanted to write a song for ONEUS and that he hoped we could have fun working together. We went to the studio, talked a lot amongst ourselves, and tried various things while working on the title track. Even while we were recording, he came into the booth to give us direction. Working on the album felt like hanging out with an older brother from the neighborhood, and it was really fun," Xion recalled.

"We have performed melancholic and narrative-driven music, but we have also challenged ourselves with vampire concepts, music with an oriental flair, and songs with powerful beats like 'No Diggity.' Because our team has a wide spectrum, we were confident that we could bring out our own unique color when singing any song with our own voices, so we felt more anticipation and excitement than fear. It felt like a new challenge since it was our first time expressing ourselves so directly, but I think it turned into 'refreshing, melancholic, and sexy' as our vocals were added to the refreshing and pop sound," Keonhee said, expressing his satisfaction.

ONEUS will kick off their world tour 'FULL MOON' at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall on October 24 and 25. Following this, they will hold 'FULL MOON' in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Bogota, Mexico City, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Vienna, Stuttgart, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Tokyo, and Taipei.

Keonhee introduced the album and tour, saying, "The moon is an inseparable medium for us. In particular, this album and tour capture the time we have spent together, our gratitude, and the time we will spend together in the future. Just as you have shone on us, we will shine on you too, so the message of being together forever is strongly embedded in the album. As this is our first tour since returning as a complete group, we plan to tell the story by likening the process of the moon waxing to us and our fans."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com, Photo courtesy of B-Wave Entertainment

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.