ONEUS "No Difficulties with Full Group Contract, A Family Built Through Fighting"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ONEUS is running again.

ONEUS will release their 12th mini album 'FIRST LIGHT : 井' on the 23rd.

ONEUS, composed of Keonhee, Hwanwoong, Seoho, Leedo, and Xion, debuted in 2019 and engaged in active promotions, releasing songs such as 'Valkyrie,' 'No Diggity,' 'LUNA,' and 'Bring It On.' Despite Seoho's military enlistment scheduled for 2025, ONEUS continued their momentum by releasing their 11th mini-album '5x' and the single 'One.' Last February, the group left Rainbow Bridge World (RBW), with whom they had been for seven years, and found a new home at B1A4 Company. This album is garnering attention as it marks the new release by ONEUS, who have now completed their full group contract with their new agency, including Seoho, who has finished his military service.

Seoho stated, "I am grateful to both the members and the fans for being able to promote as a complete group. Since it has been a while since our last comeback, I feel a little nervous but also excited. I will prepare hard to show you a good performance." Hwanwoong added, "Thinking about showing you an album that the five of us worked hard on for the first time in a long while brings a mix of pleasant excitement and nervousness. As we all renewed our contracts together and are releasing an album at a new company, I think we will be sharpening our skills and showcasing our passion and dedication during this activity."

In the music industry, there is an unwritten rule called the "curse of the seven years." This term originated because many groups disband or go their separate ways when their exclusive contracts with their agencies expire after seven years of activity following their debut. However, it is said that the "curse of the seven years" did not apply to ONEUS.

Keonhee explained, "There were no major difficulties because the members were confident that we would be together even without talking much. Seeing CEO Koo Bon-young, who is like a father figure to us since our time at Rainbow Bridge World (RBW), dreaming of our future and highly valuing us, I felt that it would be okay to work with him, so we decided to join."

Leedo said, "In the beginning, we fought a lot because our personalities didn't match and we came from different backgrounds. We lived like friends rather than brothers, and since we spent more time together than with our families, we got to know each other well and became close. We made sure to go on a trip at least once a year." Hwanwoong added, "Since our trainee days, we agreed not to hit each other. Whenever we went on trips, we would often have honest conversations about 'how much longer we can do,' 'we want to keep going,' and 'let's work hard no matter the environment,' so I think it was definitely easier for us to reach a consensus among ourselves."

So, we stuck together even tighter to endure Seoho's military hiatus.

Keonhee said, "I was worried that Seoho hyung's absence might be perceived as a decline for the team, but instead, it seems to have become an opportunity to find a different color by using that time to find music that the four of us could do together. Since his absence occurred during the contract renewal period, we worked hard on our activities with a sense of responsibility to protect the team even more. We each made an effort to protect ONEUS in our own way." Seoho added, "Watching the members perform made me feel proud, and it was touching to see them prioritizing the team. I also tried my best not to be forgotten as Seoho of ONEUS by personally auditioning for a military festival while in the army and creating opportunities to meet fans."

Where does this unity come from? The members said in unison, "The members have become so deeply ingrained in my life. Perhaps because we have known each other since we were so young, I never felt like we were drifting apart. We have become more than just colleagues; we are friends and family. Whenever we participated in survival or competition programs, our sense of camaraderie grew stronger. Even though we joke around and bicker amongst ourselves, we couldn't stand it when someone else attacked one of our members. I think we are able to stay together without any major trouble because all the members are kind and good-natured."

The new album 'FIRST LIGHT : 井' captures the story of ONEUS and To Moon (official fandom name), who have been connected by illuminating each other. The title track, 'Say Yes!', is a pop track that portrays the moment of moving forward toward a new time, illuminating each other again like the first sunlight encountered after passing through a dark night with the conviction that anything is possible together.

"Since this is our first full-group album released under a new company after seven years, we wanted to share our story with our fans. If our debut album 'LIGHT US' was a story about us illuminated by our fans, this time we have captured the theme of light illuminating each other," Gunhee said.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com, Photo courtesy of B1A4 Company

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.