Go Ji-yong’s Gaunt Face Is Gone... “Health and Beauty Care” Amid a Visitation Dispute with Ex-Wife Yang-Im Hur Over Their Son

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Go Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, shared an update amid a legal dispute with his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur, over visitation with their son, Seungjae.

On the 22nd, Go Ji-yong posted a photo on social media along with the caption, "My younger sibling and their spouse, who look after my health and appearance."

The photo showed Go Ji-yong visiting a dermatology clinic run by an acquaintance. Wearing a bright smile, he drew attention with a more relaxed and healthier appearance, unlike his formerly gaunt look, which had sparked speculation about health problems.

Meanwhile, Go Ji-yong married Yang-Im Hur, a family medicine specialist, in 2013, and they welcomed their son, Seungjae, the following year. The family appeared together on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman in 2017 and won public affection. However, they belatedly revealed last July that they had divorced by mutual agreement about two years earlier.

On the 16th, Go Ji-yong announced through his agency that he had filed for a provisional injunction against Yang-Im Hur to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of their child.

Go Ji-yong’s side claimed that, in the roughly two years since the couple agreed to divorce in April 2024, he had seen his son only about six times. His side also said that although he is regularly paying child support, visits with his child have not been taking place smoothly.

His side also stated, "After agreeing to divorce on April 24, 2024, I was taken to the hospital on May 9 of the same year with cirrhosis, liver cirrhosis, and shock, and had to prepare even for the possibility of death." It added, "Although my illness worsened during our marriage, we reached an amicable agreement. For roughly two years afterward, I was hospitalized several times and hovered between life and death."

Regarding child support, he claimed that his accounts and insurance policies had been frozen under a provisional attachment. He said he had conveyed his intention to pay the unpaid child support in installments but had received no response.

He explained that he had taken legal action because he could no longer accept the use of his child’s photos and videos to promote a hospital.

Yang-Im Hur responded, "As Seungjae’s sole custodial parent, I have been extremely cautious about stating my position because I must put Seungjae first as he enters an emotionally sensitive age."

She continued, "There was no separate arrangement regarding regular visitation at the time of the divorce. Recently, Mr. Go Ji-yong claimed that I was unfairly restricting his visitation rights with Seungjae, so I have already filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation." She added, "I intend to faithfully follow through with visitation in accordance with the court’s future decision."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.