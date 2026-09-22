Kim Sung-joo Shares Update on His “NYU” Son Min-guk: “He’s Become Quite a Handful and Hardly Comes Home”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Woni, a member of the group RESCENE, made an unexpected confession during a meeting with broadcaster Kim Sung-joo, surprising everyone at the scene.

Woni and MINAMI of RESCENE recently appeared on “Star Instructor RESCENE,” content related to the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.” They met with MBC’s leading sports broadcasters and commentators.

That day, Woni took on the role of a teacher and discussed topics related to the Asian Games. She also met with Kim Sung-joo.

Kim Sung-joo asked Woni, “When were you born?” When Woni replied, “I was born in 2004,” he was taken aback.

“My son was also born in 2004. I ended up taking a lesson from someone who could be my son,” Kim Sung-joo said, expressing renewed surprise at the age gap between himself and Woni.

Woni then brought up an unexpected story. She confessed, “I watched ‘Where Are We Going, Dad?’ while thinking about marrying Min-guk, Kim Sung-joo’s son,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

She had mentioned Min-guk while recalling how much she enjoyed the MBC variety show “Where Are We Going, Dad?” as a child. Kim Sung-joo also appeared flustered by Woni’s candid confession that she had even thought about marriage while watching the show.

Kim Sung-joo, however, quickly responded by sharing an update on Min-guk.

“Min-guk has become quite a handful. He hardly ever comes home,” Kim Sung-joo revealed, prompting another round of laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-joo’s son, Kim Min-guk, made headlines in 2023 when he enrolled at New York University (NYU)’s Tisch School of the Arts to study film. Kim Sung-joo and Kim Min-guk were widely loved for their appearances on the MBC family variety show “Where Are We Going, Dad?,” which aired from 2013 to 2015.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.