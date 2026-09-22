'Family Estrangement': Park Soo-hong's Daughter Jae-i Nestles Into Her Great-Grandmother's Arms... ♥Kim Da-ye Says, "So Warm"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong's daughter, Jae-i, met her great-grandmother for the first time. She warmly welcomed her great-grandmother with an affectionate demeanor that was hard to believe was part of their first meeting, bringing a heartwarming moment.

On the 21st, Kim Da-ye released a video titled "Four-Generation Meeting" on the YouTube channel "Happy Dahong." Alongside the video, Kim Da-ye wrote, "Ah... this is so warm," sharing the family's special reunion.

The video captured Jae-i's first meeting with her great-grandmother. While spending time with Dahong, who was looking out the window as usual, Jae-i heard that her great-grandmother was coming to the house.

Jae-i accurately understood their relationship, referring to her great-grandmother as "Grandma's mother."

A short while later, her great-grandmother arrived at Park Soo-hong's house, and Jae-i greeted her happily. After bowing politely, Jae-i naturally nestled into her great-grandmother's arms, showing no shyness despite it being their first meeting.

Her great-grandmother beamed at Jae-i's every move. Jae-i even brought her favorite stuffed toy to her great-grandmother and showed off her adorable antics, delighting her with the charm of a great-granddaughter.

Kim Da-ye was also surprised by how familiar the two looked, as though they had been meeting frequently for years. Kim Da-ye said, "I can't believe today is their first meeting."

Jae-i also appeared delighted to have the family gathered in one place, clapping repeatedly and smiling happily. The moment when young Jae-i and her great-grandmother met for the first time became a special scene for the family in the video as well.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye married in 2021 after overcoming a 23-year age gap. They later conceived through in vitro fertilization and became parents after welcoming their daughter, Jae-i, in 2024.

Park Soo-hong is currently communicating with fans by sharing his family life through his broadcasting activities and YouTube channel.

Park Soo-hong has also been involved in a yearslong legal dispute related to embezzlement with his older brother and sister-in-law. A separate trial has also been held in a case involving the spread of false information about his sister-in-law.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.