'Married to a businessman,' Nam Bo-ra says, "I haven't combined my assets with my husband♥, and I spend 80% of my income"

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Nam Bo-ra opened up about her concerns over managing her assets.

On the 22nd, episode 4 of the web variety show "Bora Eonni Dongsaeng" was released on the STUDIO OMG YouTube channel.

That day, Nam Bo-ra took a personal-finance lesson from money trainer Kim Kyung-pil. She shared her concerns, saying, "I have a child now, so I don't know how I should pass assets on to my child or grow them. I also wonder how my husband and I should combine our money. I haven't combined my assets with my husband yet."

Kim Kyung-pil then asked Nam Bo-ra how she manages her income. She replied, "I set aside 50% for taxes and save 10%. Of that, I spend about 80% and keep about 10% as money to invest and grow."

Nam Bo-ra, who is also a businesswoman, added, "My income is too unstable. I make a lot when I'm earning money, but when I don't, I have none at all. I don't know how to manage my money." She continued, "Every May, my tax accountant tells me how much I made, and I always say, 'I don't have that kind of money.'" Kim Kyung-pil then advised her to keep a household ledger, saying, "Separate the money to save, the money to spend, and the money to invest."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman her age last year and recently gave birth to a son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.