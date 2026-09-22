"Especially Sending Shin Min-a Lots of Support": Kim Woo-bin Supports His Wife by Sending a Coffee Truck to Her Set

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Kim Woo-bin showed his special affection for his wife, actress Shin Min-a, by sending a coffee truck to the set of her drama.

Chae Jung-an posted photos on her social media account on the 21st along with the caption, "Thanks Shin Min-a."

The photos showed Chae Jung-an and Seventeen member Boo Seung-kwan seemingly looking at a coffee truck that had arrived at the set of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Friday-Saturday drama "Wednesday, Thursday, Friday," which stars Shin Min-a and is scheduled to premiere next January.

The coffee truck was a surprise prepared by Kim Woo-bin to show his support for Shin Min-a.

On the banner, Kim Woo-bin wrote, "We support all the staff and actors of 'Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,'" along with the message, "Especially, we send Shin Min-a lots of support. From Kim Woo-bin." He drew attention by taking care of the actors and staff involved in the production while singling out his wife, Shin Min-a, to express his special affection.

Kim Woo-bin's family also recently made headlines by sending a coffee truck to the drama set to support their daughter-in-law, who has been busy filming the drama.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin became husband and wife in December last year after dating for 10 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.