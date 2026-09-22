Kang Jae-joon Flops Down on the Street with His “2-Year-Old Son” Hyeon-jo... Lee Eun-hyung Reacts, “Just You Wait”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Kang Jae-joon spent some enjoyable time with his son Hyeon-jo after the two lay side by side on the ground.

On the 22nd, Kang Jae-joon posted a photo on his social media along with the caption, "Hyeon-jo, do you like lying down on the street with me?"

The photo showed Kang Jae-joon lying side by side on the ground with his son Hyeon-jo.

Hyeon-jo, who had recently been especially clingy to his mother, Lee Eun-hyung, and constantly looking for her, enjoyed time with his father that day and showed off their special father-son chemistry.

Hyeon-jo wore a radiant smile, apparently happy to be spending time with his father, while Kang Jae-joon also beamed at his son. Their bright smiles, which made them look exactly alike, drew attention.

However, Lee Eun-hyung’s expression gradually hardened as she watched the affectionate father-and-son duo. Kang Jae-joon then added, "But Mom says, ‘Just you wait.’ What does she mean?" His account of the situation drew laughs. The sight of the father excitedly playing with his son on the ground while seemingly keeping an eye on his mother’s reaction made the scene even funnier.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung married in 2017 and welcomed their first son in August 2024, seven years after tying the knot.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.