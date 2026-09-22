Lee Min-jung, wife of Lee Byung-hun, shares candid C-section experience: "It felt like acid had been poured on my abdomen; I begged them to save me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung revealed that the pain of her C-section during the birth of her first child was excruciating.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Vaginal Delivery? C-Section? Giving Birth in Your 40s? Lee Min-jung's Candid Pregnancy and Childbirth Q&A" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ."

That day, Lee Min-jung answered questions about pregnancy and childbirth. After hearing from someone who was debating between a C-section and vaginal delivery, she said that she had opted for a C-section and recalled, "People told me recovery from a C-section was slow, but I felt fine after the surgery, so I was happy. I messaged my friends that it didn't hurt at all."

However, she said the extreme pain began two hours later, once the anesthesia wore off. Lee Min-jung said, "It felt like someone had poured hydrochloric acid on my abdomen, and like it was on fire. I pressed the call button and cried, 'Please save me.'"

She continued, "I remembered that pain when I was giving birth to my second child. But medical care has improved these days, and a procedure called Pain Buster is now available to block the pain. I felt almost no pain, and having another C-section turned out to be the best decision. Even the small amount of scar tissue that remained disappeared as a result of my second childbirth. I was grateful for advances in medicine."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.