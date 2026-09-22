Ko So-young in Hanbok, Horseback Riding? Her Impressive Skills Come as a Surprise: "I Was a Competitor in Elementary School"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ko So-young revealed that she competed in horseback riding as a child and showed off her proficient riding skills.

On the 22nd, a video titled "What Was the Reaction of Middle School Boys Who Saw the 55-Year-Old Ultra-Beautiful Ko So-young in Hanbok?" was posted on the YouTube channel "Ko So-young."

In the video, Ko So-young visited the Korean Folk Village wearing a daring black hanbok. As she made her way to ride a horse, she immediately showed a special fondness for it upon seeing one.

Ko So-young said, "I'm definitely going to ride the horse," and added, "It's so cute. Its eyes are so gentle, and even its rear is so cute," wearing an excited expression.

A short while later, Ko So-young skillfully mounted the horse and rode one lap. She especially drew attention by casually waving toward the camera while riding.

The production crew asked, "You ride really well. Aren't you scared?" Ko So-young replied, "I'm not scared. I was a horseback-riding competitor in elementary school," drawing attention with her revelation.

Ko So-young continued to gently stroke the horse, showing her special affection for it. She said, "I adore horses," and a crew member remarked, "I guess it can tell that you're not afraid."

Ko So-young then explained, "I also do horse jumping," adding, "When you're young, isn't it normal to like dogs and cats? But for some reason, I liked horses. Then I actually started going horseback riding."

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have one son and one daughter. She currently communicates with fans by sharing various aspects of her life through her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.