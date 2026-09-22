Lee Min-jung recounts emergency during pregnancy... acquaintance's wedding halted: "People told me not to look in the mirror"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung recounted an alarming incident that occurred while she was pregnant with her first child, Jun Hoo.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Natural Birth? C-Section? Giving Birth in Your 40s? Lee Min-jung's Candid Pregnancy and Childbirth Q&A" was posted on the YouTube channel Lee Min-jung MJ.

Lee Min-jung took questions about pregnancy and childbirth that day. When asked about things to watch out for during early pregnancy, she said, "I had a frightening experience when I was pregnant with Jun Hoo. I went to an acquaintance's wedding. There was a salmon-and-cheese sandwich, so I ate it. But after the wedding began, my body suddenly started itching." It turned out that red spots had spread up to her abdomen, and later her eyes, lips, ears, and other parts of her face became severely swollen. Her acquaintances even told her not to look in the mirror.

Fortunately, she was able to get through the emergency because the bride's mother was a doctor. Lee Min-jung said, "I explained my situation, so she stopped the wedding and took me to her hospital, where she prescribed medication that a pregnant woman could take. If it hadn't been for her, I don't know what would have happened afterward." She added, "They say allergies can develop during early pregnancy even if you didn't have them before. Be careful with raw foods during early pregnancy. That's why I really craved sashimi during my second pregnancy, but I resisted."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.