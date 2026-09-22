Lee Kyung-shil Shows Off a Changed Look After Losing 4 kg: "I Can See Your Old Face Again... You Look Pretty Even Without Makeup"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Kyung-shil showed off her glowing appearance after losing weight.

On the 22nd, a video of Lee Kyung-shil traveling to Busan with her daughter, Jenny Son, was uploaded to the YouTube channel "My Mom, Lee Kyung-shil."

While riding in a taxi with Lee Kyung-shil, Jenny Son said, "There was a comment that said, 'After watching our travel video, it feels like I'm looking at my mom and me 10 years ago. I miss my mom's energy.' Mom, you have to be like this even 10 years from now." She expressed her affection for her mother.

Lee Kyung-shil gave a realistic response, saying, "I should take good care of myself, but I can't make any promises." Jenny Son became emotional and said, "Don't get old." Through narration, she also shared her feelings: "I want to stay with Mom for a very, very long time, but that comment made me sad. I guess I'm being selfish, right?"

Jenny Son also commented on Lee Kyung-shil's changed appearance, saying, "Now that you've lost weight, your old face is showing again. You've become prettier, and you look pretty even without makeup." Lee Kyung-shil gave a shy smile and said, "I'm happy that my daughter thinks I'm pretty." In fact, Lee Kyung-shil drew attention with her slimmer figure and more defined facial features after losing weight. She recently revealed that she had lost 4 kg in three weeks to improve her health, making headlines.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-shil was born in 1966 and is 61 years old this year. She is currently appearing in the play "I Love You, Mom."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.