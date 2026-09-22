Yoon Eun-hye Reveals Severe Skin Condition... Hands Swollen from a Full-Body Allergic Reaction: "Two Weeks of IV Drips"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Yoon Eun-hye opened up about suffering from severe allergy symptoms.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel 'Yoon Eun-hye' uploaded a video titled "Eun-hye's September Pouch Items, with Her Health at Heart."

While introducing the items in her pouch, Yoon Eun-hye mentioned the allergy symptoms she had recently experienced. "The allergy was really severe. At first, my hands became really red, itchy and swollen," she said, revealing a photo of her hands when the symptoms flared up.

"Later, the swelling went down, but they were still really red and itchy, and nothing I did helped," she continued. "The allergy symptoms appeared on my neck, then on the tops of my feet, around my mouth and beneath my eyes. It was so agonizing," she confessed.

She also experienced considerable discomfort in her daily life. "Even when I wore a mask, wouldn't the mask itself make you itch?" Yoon Eun-hye said, explaining, "I applied medicine to the areas where the allergy had flared up, placed patches over them, and then wore a mask."

The treatment also brought an unexpected financial burden from hospital bills. "I went to the pharmacy so many times," Yoon Eun-hye said, adding, "After being sick for about three weeks, my medical bills really added up." She continued, "Every time I get an IV drip, the hospital bill is no joke. Why are IV drips so expensive?" She added, "I kept getting IV drips for two weeks," conveying how difficult the ordeal had been.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.