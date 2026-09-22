Hwang Bo-ra Hospitalized After Terrifying Bathroom Fall: "I Slammed the Back of My Head"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hwang Bo-ra went to the hospital after slipping on water on the bathroom floor and taking a hard fall backward.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel "Boravariety" uploaded a video titled "A Novice Mom, Hwang Bo-ra, Bursts a Blood Vessel While Disciplining Her Son and Turns the House Upside Down with Parenting."

In the video, Hwang Bo-ra focused on learning about child discipline for her son, Woo-in, together with a parenting instructor. After the lesson, she spent time with Woo-in while he was taking a shower.

At one point, Woo-in sprayed water at his mother. Although Hwang Bo-ra told him, "You mustn't do that to Mommy," she looked at him with a smile.

The next day, however, Hwang Bo-ra went to the hospital. Explaining what had happened, she said, "Last night, Woo-in took a bath and came out without wiping up the water on the floor, so I went down hard backward." She added, "I slammed my arm and the back of my head really hard," and revealed, "It was the first time I'd ever fallen that badly. It was aching a little, so I came to an orthopedic clinic near the filming set."

After having X-rays taken, Hwang Bo-ra immediately went to the examination room to hear the results. The specialist explained, "The X-rays look fine," and diagnosed her with a simple contusion, with no major abnormalities. Hwang Bo-ra smiled in relief and said, "I was a little embarrassed, but I'm relieved there's nothing wrong."

Hwang Bo-ra's busy routine continued afterward. After spending the day juggling childcare and filming schedules, she admitted, "Even the blood vessels in my eyes have all burst," sharing the difficult reality of being a working mother.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.