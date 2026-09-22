What Did Shin Bong-sun Do for Her Neighbors? She Got Emotional After Opening Her Door Ahead of Her Move: "I Left My Gift Too"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Television personality Shin Bong-sun shared a warm gift she received from her neighbors ahead of her move and expressed her gratitude.

On the 22nd, Shin Bong-sun posted a photo on social media showing a bundle of gifts hanging in front of her home's entrance.

She expressed her delight at the unexpected gift, saying, "My neighbor left a gift hanging here."

The photo showed a thoughtfully prepared bundle containing fresh salad, bread and more, drawing attention. It appears to have been prepared by a neighbor especially for Shin Bong-sun, who is about to move.

Shin Bong-sun expressed her gratitude to her neighbors, saying, "I'm also very sad to be moving away. Thank you."

She added, "I gently left my gift in front of the door too," revealing that she had also prepared a gift filled with gratitude for her neighbors and making the exchange even more heartwarming.

The small gifts exchanged with heartfelt wishes conveyed the warmth and affection shared among the neighbors.

Amid growing concerns about conflicts between neighbors over inter-floor noise and everyday household noise, Shin Bong-sun and her neighbors touched hearts by looking out for one another and sharing their feelings even during the bittersweet moment of her move.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.