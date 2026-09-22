'Childless' Cristina Has Lived with Her Mother-in-Law for 20 Years: "She Walks Around Wearing Only a Thong"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Cristina amused viewers with her candid remarks.

On the 22nd, the Rolling Thunder YouTube channel released a video titled "How Do Foreign Daughters-in-Law Spend Chuseok? (In-Law Life Tips, Global Talk Show, It Feels Like Spring~)."

Cristina said she has now been living in South Korea for 20 years, adding, "The time flew by." She went on to explain that she has lived with her mother-in-law ever since getting married. "When we were getting married, my husband persuaded me by saying that he wanted to live with his mother. I actually didn't like the idea, but since I had come to a new country, I thought I should have a new experience, so we ended up living together," she said.

Cristina also discussed the advantages and disadvantages of living with her mother-in-law. She first said that her mother-in-law had helped her adjust to life in South Korea. As for the downside, she candidly remarked, "You know how movies show newlyweds having a passionate time, taking off their clothes as soon as they get home? You can't do that when your mother-in-law is there. So I went straight to my room." Her comment prompted laughter.

She also drew attention by revealing that she sometimes walks around in only her underwear or even naked in front of her mother-in-law. Cristina said, "We're both women. When you go to a sauna, you take your clothes off and walk around, don't you? One time, my mother-in-law was surprised when she saw me wearing a thong, so I told her to take hers off and walk around too, but she still hasn't taken it off." Her remark once again made people laugh.

Meanwhile, Cristina rose to fame in the late 2000s through the KBS2 foreign entertainment program Global Talk Show. In 2007, she married Kim Hyun-jun, an opera singer and music professor who is three years older than she is.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.