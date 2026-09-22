"Graduated from Lung Cancer" Lee Hye-young Smiles Brightly with a Flower in Her Hair After Six Grueling Years of Treatment

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress and painter Lee Hye-young has drawn fans' attention by sharing a radiant update on her life.

On the 21st, Lee Hye-young shared photos on her social media along with the caption, "Flowers and aloha, me."

In the photos, Lee Hye-young looks at the camera with a bright expression, a vibrant flower adorning her hair. Her appearance, which seems more relaxed and healthier, immediately catches the eye.

Lee Hye-young, who also works as a painter, has consistently showcased her distinctive artistic sensibility. She continues to pursue her career as an artist beyond acting, sharing works inspired by her pet dog and other subjects.

Recently, she has also drawn attention by sharing updates on her recovery after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. In these latest photos, her improved complexion and bright expression are particularly noticeable.

Lee Hye-young had previously disclosed that she was battling lung cancer. In 2021, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer and undergone surgery to remove part of her lung.

After undergoing regular follow-up examinations, Lee Hye-young shared her thoughts in July on completing nearly six years of monitoring through her YouTube channel.

At the time, Lee Hye-young said, "They say my lung has grown larger. I'm not completely cured yet," adding, "It means the cancer has not spread any further. For now, I've graduated from lung cancer."

She added, "But since I don't know when or how this could change, I have to make sure to live healthily from now on," expressing her determination to take care of her health.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.