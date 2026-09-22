Koo Hye-sun Cuts Her Own Hair in an Impulsive Move... Says "I Like It" Despite Uneven Self-Cut Bob

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Koo Hye-sun shared an update, revealing a hairstyle she cut herself.

On the 22nd, Koo Hye-sun shared an update on social media along with the message, "The weather was so nice. And the breeze felt so good. I left work right on time. Haha. I like the hair I cut."

Previously, on the 13th, Koo Hye-sun posted several photos with the caption, "I did something crazy. All by myself," showing off hair she had cut herself.

In the photos, Koo Hye-sun's hair looked somewhat rough and unevenly cut, unlike a style shaped by a professional at a salon.

It drew even more attention after reports that she had cut her hair herself using an eyebrow razor.

Although it was a distinctive hairstyle that appeared to have been cut unevenly, it blended with Koo Hye-sun's signature pure and natural look, drawing fans' attention. Even with the unexpected self-styling, she showed off her individuality.

After graduating from the Department of Film and Video at Sungkyunkwan University, Koo Hye-sun enrolled in graduate school at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), continuing to take on challenges in academics as well as entertainment. Recently, she has expanded her career into venture entrepreneurship by successively bringing products she developed herself to the market.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.