"Had a Daughter After Losing Her Son": Seong Hyeonju Includes Photo of Her "Late Son" at Second Child's First-Birthday Party... Siblings' Smiles "Poignant"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Seong Hyeonju celebrated her second daughter's first birthday and drew attention by sharing her feelings for her late first son.

On the 22nd, Seong Hyeonju shared photos from her daughter's first-birthday celebration on social media.

The photos showed Seong Hyeonju and her husband celebrating Ji-hu's first birthday as friends offered their congratulations. Speeches and congratulatory songs from fellow comedians, including senior and junior colleagues, created an especially warm atmosphere. Kim Ji-min also shared scenes from Ji-hu's first-birthday party, saying, "Ji-hu, happy first birthday. Auntie loves you," and expressing her affection.

A photo of her late first son, Seo-hu, was also displayed at the celebration, drawing attention. The sight of the two siblings, Seo-hu and Ji-hu, smiling side by side moved viewers.

Seong Hyeonju made her debut in 2007 as part of the 22nd class of publicly recruited comedians at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and married in 2011. She welcomed Seo-hu in 2014 but endured the pain of losing him in 2020. She gave birth to Ji-hu last September.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.