Tang Wei, married to Kim Tae-yong, reveals an unexpected side of her daily life: "I till the fields at my home in Gyeonggi Province wearing baggy work pants"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Park Hae-il drew attention by revealing actress Tang Wei's down-to-earth daily life.

On the 22nd, an episode of the web variety show *Salon Drip* featuring Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il was released on TEO's YouTube channel.

When the conversation turned to vegetable gardens, Park Hae-il mentioned Tang Wei, drawing attention. He said, "Didn't Tang Wei and I film *Decision to Leave*? After Tang Wei was cast, Director Park Chan-wook suggested that we go see her. She said she lived in Gyeonggi Province, so we went there." He continued, "At the time, the Tang Wei I remembered had the modern image she projected in a cosmetics advertisement. But she was wearing baggy work pants and a straw hat, tilling the field. She cooked food for us with the crops she had harvested, which made me think I should try gardening too." He was referring to Tang Wei's unexpected side.

After seeing Tang Wei's vegetable garden, Park Hae-il began tending one of his own, starting with lettuce and later planting kale and other crops.

Meanwhile, Tang Wei married director Kim Tae-yong, whom she met through the 2014 film *Late Autumn*, and they had one daughter. Last July, she gave birth to a son at the age of 48, becoming a mother of two and receiving many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.