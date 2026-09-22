"Karina Look-Alike" Park Han-sol, Wife of Kim Sang-kyum, Is She Really That Beautiful?... "They Said I Should Pay More Taxes" (Same Bed, Different Dreams)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Park Han-sol, the wife of Kim Sang-kyum, Korea's oldest Olympic medalist, has drawn attention for her exceptional beauty.

Kim Sang-kyum, who became Korea's oldest Olympic medalist at the age of 37, appeared on Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, broadcast by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 22nd.

When Kim Sang-kyum's wife, Park Han-sol, appeared on the show, Lee Ji-hye exclaimed, "She is truly beautiful." After the broadcast, Park Han-sol's looks also became a hot topic online, with people mentioning various celebrities she resembles.

As a result, Kim Sang-kyum earned the nickname "lovey-dovey boarder." He made viewers laugh by saying, "I didn't see that. Instead, I saw people saying I should pay more taxes."

Park Han-sol previously made a surprise appearance on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Radio Star. On this day's episode, Kim Sang-kyum joked about his wife's television appearances, saying, "I think my wife has a bit of an ambition to be on television."

Park Han-sol, who worked as a dental hygienist, is reportedly now devoted to her family after getting married.

Kim Sang-kyum especially drew attention by directly discussing the celebrities his wife resembles. When Park Han-sol said of her own looks, "I don't really know," Kim Sang-kyum replied, "I saw the comments, and people said 'Karina' and 'Seol In-ah.'"

Kim Sang-kyum added, "Recently, I thought she looked like Woni from RESCENE." It was a moment that revealed his particular affection for his wife.

Kim Sang-kyum playfully said, "Leave comments and let me know what you think. I'll take a look," while Park Han-sol responded, "It feels good to hear that from my husband. Please leave nice comments."

Following the broadcast, both Park Han-sol's looks and the couple's playful chemistry have been attracting attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.