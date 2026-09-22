"Both Father and Daughter Cried": Sim Soo-bong Publicly Calls Out Kim Dahyun... Father Kim Bong-gon Tearfully Reveals the Full Details of the Apology

Photo: Kim Dahyun's social media/Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Kim Dahyun reportedly broke down in tears following public criticism from veteran singer Sim Soo-bong. Kim Dahyun's father, Kim Bong-gon, also became emotional while explaining his daughter's situation.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Both Father and Daughter Cried: Sim Soo-bong Publicly Calls Out Kim Dahyun... Kim Bong-gon Personally Reveals the Full Details of the Apology" was posted on the YouTube channel "Respect Lee Jin-ho."

That day, Lee Jin-ho, a YouTuber and former entertainment reporter, shared details of a phone call he had with Kim Bong-gon shortly after the incident and described what happened.

Lee Jin-ho said, "Kim Bong-gon also broke down in tears while explaining his daughter's situation," adding, "His voice was so choked up that it was difficult to continue the phone conversation for some time. He was heartbroken over the pain his daughter had suffered."

Kim Bong-gon explained how his daughter Kim Dahyun reacted at the time. He said, "After a performance, my daughter always comes down, gets in the car, and checks the monitor. I was driving when I suddenly heard her gasp in surprise. She then held out the phone she had been watching so I could hear it." He continued, "She sobbed uncontrollably. She cried for seven or eight minutes," adding, "I think she must have been quite shocked. It must have been upsetting for her as well."

Kim Bong-gon also discussed the apology he received from Sim Soo-bong's side.

Kim Bong-gon said, "At around 10 p.m. last night, I received a call on my phone from Sim Soo-bong's husband," adding, "He apologized to both me and Dahyun and offered words of comfort." He continued, "Sim Soo-bong also took considerable time to apologize several times. She asked to speak with Dahyun, so they spoke directly on the phone as well."

A still from the broadcast

Sim Soo-bong reportedly personally expressed her regret to Kim Dahyun. Kim Bong-gon said, "She said she was sorry and that she had not realized Dahyun was so young. She said she was sorry for having hurt her."

Sim Soo-bong also spoke about getting to know Kim Dahyun through the incident and expressed her intention to actively support her in the future. Kim Bong-gon said, "She said that through this incident, she had come to know Dahyun much better, and that she was grateful Dahyun had sung 'A Million Roses' at her concert. She said that if there was anything she could do to help Dahyun, she would actively support her and play whatever role she could. She also said, 'If necessary, I would like to write a song for her, including the lyrics and composition, and give it to her. I want to meet her, and I will sincerely pray that things go well for her in the future,' among other things."

Kim Bong-gon also spoke about his daughter's current condition, saying, "She was trembling a little even while taking the call. Sim Soo-bong also told her, 'Please take good care of yourself. I'm sorry for making you feel hurt,' and asked her not to cry." He continued, "My daughter wiped away tears during the call. She went to school after waking up this morning, and perhaps because of the conversation, she seems to have a somewhat brighter expression now."

The controversy began on the 20th at the 10th Jinan Plateau Trot Festival, held in Jinan, North Jeolla Province. Sim Soo-bong took the stage after Kim Dahyun and publicly criticized the preceding performance, saying that the young singer appeared not to understand singing or life. She also made remarks suggesting that the singer should not be scheduled immediately before her, causing the controversy to escalate.

As public criticism intensified, Sim Soo-bong released an official apology the following day and acknowledged that her remarks were a "slip of the tongue." She explained that she did not know exactly who the preceding singer was and had not intended to humiliate any particular person. However, she stated, "As an adult, I was clearly wrong to say something that hurt a junior singer's feelings," and said she had apologized to Kim Dahyun and her family.

Kim Dahyun later also said that she had received a direct apology and words of comfort from Sim Soo-bong, appearing to help bring the matter to a close. Lyn, who watched Kim Dahyun's performances up close through The Best K-Trot Singer, has also drawn attention by praising her vocal ability and publicly expressing her affection, calling her "the emotional queen who makes me cry every single day."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.