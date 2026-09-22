A Whopping KRW 270 Million in Silver Medal Prize Money Alone... Kim Sang-gyeom Reveals His Grand Home (Same Bed, Different Dreams)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] The realistic life as an athlete and home of Kim Sang-gyeom, South Korea's oldest Olympic silver medalist, were revealed.

The February 22 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" featured Kim Sang-gyeom, who became South Korea's oldest Olympic medalist at the age of 37.

Kim Sang-gyeom was away from home for about 300 days a year because of training. As a result, he had only a little over two months a year to spend with his wife, Park Han-sol. The couple's realistic married life, marked by long periods apart, drew attention.

After completing a month of training, Kim Sang-gyeom returned to Korea, and the couple headed home together for the first time in a while. Since he had been training for a month, Kim Sang-gyeom had a large amount of luggage.

Park Han-sol even prepared a Taegeuk-shaped lunchbox for her husband, who does not eat much during flights. After seeing the thoughtfully prepared meal, Kim Sang-gyeom grumbled, "The food has blue in it, so it does make me not want to eat it."

Even so, he showed that he put his wife first, revealing a caring side that differed from his blunt tone.

Kim Sang-gyeom returned home after a month away. Since he had left for training again just a month after moving into the new home, organizing the house during that time had been Park Han-sol's responsibility.

The episode also revealed the home where Kim Sang-gyeom and Park Han-sol live.

It also drew attention when it was revealed that Kim Sang-gyeom had received KRW 270 million in prize money for his Olympic silver medal.

The home he acquired with the Olympic prize money featured a neatly decorated white-toned living room and an orderly kitchen. One corner of the house was filled with medals Kim Sang-gyeom had won at competitions in South Korea and abroad.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.