Mija, 43, spends 11 million won a year on delivery food yet weighs 49 kg: "Even my health checkup was normal"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Mija surprised people by revealing that she spends approximately 11 million won a year on delivery food alone.

On the 22nd, Mija said on her social media, "How much did Mija spend on a delivery app over the past year? (From September 2025 to September 11, 2026) Exactly <11,205,960 won>!" She added that she had actually spent less on delivery food this year because she had been busy with work.

Although Mija frequently orders delivery food, she said there was nothing wrong with her health and shared her checkup results. "Many people worried about my health because I usually buy prepared food...! But I... am healthy. My blood sugar was normal, too! My first colon examination was completely normal! It was clean, with not a single polyp, haha," she said. She also drew attention for maintaining a 169-centimeter, 49-kilogram figure despite her habit of enjoying delivery food.

Meanwhile, Mija married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years older than her, in 2022.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.