'Pregnant at 47,' Han Da-gam Gives Birth to a Son Today (22nd)... Finally Meets Chaltteok-i, the 'Oldest Mother'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Da-gam became a mother six years after getting married.

According to Han Da-gam's representatives on the 22nd, she gave birth to a son that evening at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Seoul.

Han Da-gam is currently recovering under the care of her husband and family. Both the mother and baby are reportedly in good health.

Han Da-gam plans to reveal the childbirth process through KBS2's 'The Return of Superman.'

Han Da-gam previously married a businessman one year older than her in 2020. In April, she announced that she was pregnant six years after getting married and received many congratulations. In particular, after announcing her pregnancy at age 47, Han Da-gam became the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry.

Regarding being called an 'icon of hope,' Han Da-gam said, "I am grateful that you call me an 'icon of hope.' Another chapter of my second life is about to begin. I never imagined that I, who had always been racing forward, would meet our Chaltteok-i (the baby's nickname)." She continued, "I really want to tell expectant mothers not to give up. The process may be difficult, but anyone can do it, and I want to tell them that the fruit it yields is truly sweet."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.