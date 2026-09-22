"I Want to Be Like G-Dragon" Trying to Copy Him Ends in Humiliation... Olympic Silver Medalist Kim Sang-gyeom Puts on Pearls and Says, "I Look Like a Bulldog" (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Sang-gyeom, the oldest snowboard silver medalist at 37, drew laughs by revealing his distinctive fashion taste.

The daily life of former national snowboard team member Kim Sang-gyeom and his wife, Park Han-sol, was revealed on the 22nd episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" (hereafter "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2").

That day, Kim Sang-gyeom devoured four servings of ramen in an instant before sitting at the vanity to get dressed up. After displaying an unusually large appetite befitting an athlete, he once again caught attention as he selected fashion accessories.

The item Kim Sang-gyeom chose was none other than a pearl necklace. He had taken an interest in the pearl necklaces often worn by fashion celebrities such as Lee Jung-jae, G-Dragon, Lee Dong-hwi and V. Top model Lee Hyun-yi, who was watching, said, "Many athletes care a lot about fashion," adding, "Soccer player Hwang Hee-chan also made headlines for wearing a pearl necklace when he entered the athletes' village."

Kim Sang-gyeom said he had wanted to wear a pearl necklace himself after seeing Hwang Hee-chan wearing one. He confessed, "I saw Hwang Hee-chan wearing a pearl necklace, and I wanted one too, so I looked at some at a department store."

Park Han-sol personally put the pearl necklace around Kim Sang-gyeom's neck. She then watched her husband's styling, remarking, "Lee Jung-jae and G-Dragon both look so cool."

However, Kim Sang-gyeom's reaction was unexpected. After seeing himself, he said, "I look like a bulldog," drawing laughter.

Lee Hyun-yi encouraged Kim Sang-gyeom, saying, "Fashion is all about confidence."

Park Han-sol did not stop there. She layered several pearl necklaces and tried a bold styling approach. Kim Sang-gyeom then asked, "Where are the pearls your mother gave me?" and went looking for another piece of pearl jewelry he had inherited from his mother-in-law.

Although he even tried on earrings, the style was somewhat unfamiliar to Kim Sang-gyeom. Seeing this, Kim Gu-ra joked, "It looks fine—what's wrong? It's funny," turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Park Han-sol explained her husband's fashion preferences, saying, "My husband seems to admire men who look stylish from a man's perspective, so they become the style he wants to emulate, and he seems eager to try copying them."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.