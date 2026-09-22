Han Hye-jin ♥ Ki Sung-yueng Can't Hide Their Good Looks Even in Goofy Poses... Their 11-Year-Old Daughter Looks Just Like Them

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Hye-jin and soccer player Ki Sung-yueng enjoyed a family outing with their daughter, Sion.

On the 22nd, Ki Sung-yueng posted photos on his social media with the caption, "Day off for the first time in a while ♥."

The photos showed the family spending time together with Han Hye-jin and their daughter, Sion, on Ki Sung-yueng's day off.

The three took four-cut photos together, creating special family memories. They struck various poses, from the flower-basket pose and finger hearts to rather comical facial expressions, creating a cheerful atmosphere. They then hugged one another tightly, showcasing their warm family bond. Their similar smiles especially caught people's attention. As they stood side by side, the family's warm and affectionate atmosphere was unmistakable.

Ki Sung-yueng also posted photos taken with Han Hye-jin and Sion against the sea. The couple hugged each other tightly and smiled brightly, showing off an atmosphere reminiscent of newlyweds. Ki also took a photo while holding Sion in his arms. At 11, Sion drew attention with her tall stature and strong resemblance to her father.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng married in 2013 and have a daughter, Sion.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.