'Harsh remarks toward Kim Dahyun': Sim Soo-bong's disclosure of a rare disease revisited... "I collapse when there is a loud noise, so I always wear earplugs"

Photo: Screenshot from the YouTube channel "Rock Music"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] As controversy continues over singer Sim Soo-bong's public criticism of her junior, Kim Dahyun, renewed attention is being drawn to Sim Soo-bong's disclosure of a rare disease.

Sim Soo-bong sparked controversy at the Jinan Red Ginseng Festival on the 20th by making harsh remarks about Kim Dahyun, who performed before her.

After performing two songs, she suddenly said, "The woman who sang before me made me dizzy. Is her manager here? That young lady seems not to know what a song is or what life is." She continued, "It was difficult to listen to her singing. I'm saying this in front of all of you: Please don't put that player on before me again. Understood? I'm so dizzy right now that I feel like I'm going to collapse. Singing is not something to be taken lightly. You need to have life experience and go through hardships. Making music that comforts others is not easy. I'm confessing this because I'm having such a hard time."

Sim Soo-bong subsequently faced fierce criticism for publicly humiliating the much younger junior singer, who was young enough to be her granddaughter, by calling her a "young lady" and a "player," rather than merely offering musical advice. Kim Dahyun reportedly broke down in tears after learning about Sim Soo-bong's remarks later. The shock was especially severe because she had long respected Sim Soo-bong.

Sim Soo-bong later called Kim Dahyun directly and apologized. Kim Dahyun said, "My teacher personally apologized, encouraged me, and offered me warm words of comfort." However, the fallout has continued, with speculation emerging about Sim Soo-bong's health after her performance.

Sim Soo-bong previously appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" in June and revealed that she was suffering from a rare disease. She explained, "When I was in middle school, my friends startled me, which made me extremely sensitive to loud noises. It was a rare disease called 'brain-nerve infle.' It is a condition that makes it impossible to hear sounds. I even listen to the accompaniment monitor very carefully." She added, "I collapse when there is a loud noise, so I always wear earplugs. I learned to play the guitar while recuperating on an island because of the rare disease."

This has drawn renewed attention in connection with Sim Soo-bong's comments when she criticized Kim Dahyun: "The woman who sang before me made me dizzy" and "I'm so dizzy right now that I feel like I'm going to collapse." When Sim Soo-bong appeared onstage, she was seen receiving support from staff and walking with some difficulty. She was also seen touching her forehead with her hand while singing.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.