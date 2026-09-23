Lee Min-woo's Wife Lee Ami Shares Thought-Provoking Social Media Post After One Year in South Korea: "I Want to Be Honest Even If It's Not the Right Answer"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ami, wife of Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo, reflected on the past year she spent in South Korea and shared her thoughts on starting a new life.

On the 22nd, Lee Ami looked back on her life in South Korea through a social media post, writing, "A year has already passed since I left Japan and came to South Korea."

She continued, "I've done so well, I'm doing well, I'm trying to do well, and everything will work out," adding, "Even if it's not the right answer, I always want to be honest with myself."

In doing so, she candidly revealed her mindset as she embraced her new life in South Korea.

Along with the post, Lee Ami shared photos captioned, "Beautiful sights of Seoul." The images showed scenes from Seoul, where she and her husband, Lee Min-woo, have built a new home, drawing attention.

A year has passed since she left Japan and moved her life to South Korea. By sharing glimpses of her daily life in Seoul, Lee Ami expressed her affection for the new life she is building with her family.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo and Lee Ami became legally married after registering their marriage last year. Lee Ami is reportedly a third-generation Korean resident in Japan and is 12 years younger than Lee Min-woo.

Lee Ami had been a single mother with a daughter. Through his marriage to Lee Ami, Lee Min-woo became part of the family and adopted her first daughter as his legal daughter, establishing a legally recognized parent-child relationship.

The couple welcomed their second daughter in December last year. They held a wedding ceremony in March and formally celebrated their marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.