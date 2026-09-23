Kim Gu-ra's 'compact-car-only parking' controversy: After even visiting the management office... "I never got angry," he explains

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra has addressed the controversy surrounding his parking in a compact-car-only space and receiving a warning sticker.

On the 21st, Kim Gu-ra directly addressed the recently emerging controversy over parking in a compact-car-only area during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, GreeGura.

After moving to a newly built apartment complex in Songdo, Incheon, Kim Gu-ra parked his vehicle in a compact-car-only space while struggling to find parking and received a warning sticker. He later revealed that he had protested to the head of the apartment management office. Some criticized him, saying, "Isn't he getting angry after parking improperly himself?"

Kim Gu-ra explained, "Many people say, 'Are you getting angry after making the mistake yourself?' What I meant was that my anger rose inside me and then subsided. Isn't it understandable to feel angry internally? I did not actually get angry."

Kim Gu-ra explained that his objection was not to parking in the compact-car-only area itself, but to the way the warning sticker had been applied.

He said, "I had no problem with being warned, but I wondered whether it was really necessary to use a sticker with such strong adhesive."

In the video at the time, Kim Gu-ra described the situation, saying, "The neighborhood is definitely different, so there are things I have to get used to. Many people who live in Songdo are family-oriented, so the parking lot is completely full by 7 or 8 p.m."

Kim Gu-ra said that he eventually drove around the parking lot several times because he could not find a space. "After making several rounds, I saw that the compact-car spaces were empty, so I parked there," he said.

He added, "I wasn't the only one who parked there; other cars that weren't compact cars were parked there too. So I pulled in close beside them and went upstairs. But when I looked the next day, there was a warning sticker on my car."

The problem arose when he tried to remove the sticker. Kim Gu-ra claimed, "These days, I thought warning stickers only had adhesive on the four corners, so I expected one to come off easily if I peeled it gently. But it had been applied with super-strong adhesive, and even after pouring hot water over it and scraping it, it would not come off easily."

He eventually visited the management office and spoke directly with the head of the apartment management office. Kim Gu-ra said, "I told the head of the management office, 'I'm a resident here,' and he said, 'There are some inconsiderate residents, so we put up warning stickers.'"

However, after Kim Gu-ra's remarks were made public, critical reactions continued to appear online.

Some internet users said that parking in a compact-car-only space was wrong in itself, and that it was inappropriate to complain about the warning sticker.

In particular, along with criticism asking, "Why is he getting angry after making the mistake himself?" an ongoing debate has formed over Kim Gu-ra's explanation of both the parking issue and the way the sticker was applied.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.