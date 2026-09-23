Son Ye-jin said she "wasn't close" with Nana and Ji Chang-wook, then raised both hands in celebration after filming: "I was this happy?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Ye-jin has revealed behind-the-scenes details from filming Netflix's series 'The Scandal.'

On the 23rd, Son Ye-jin shared photos from the filming of 'The Scandal' on social media along with the caption, "I was this happy after filming ended...?"

In the photos, Son Ye-jin raises both hands high after finishing filming, wearing a happy expression.

After seeing herself again, Son Ye-jin reacted shyly before promoting the series, saying, "Please give 'The Scandal' lots of interest and loveee."

'The Scandal' is based on the French classic novel 'Les Liaisons dangereuses.' It was previously adapted for the screen in South Korea as the 2003 film 'Untold Scandal.'

Son Ye-jin worked alongside Ji Chang-wook and Nana in the series. On the 21st, the three also appeared on the LIFEPLUS TV YouTube channel and shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming.

When Ahn Hyun-mo asked, "You became quite close while filming, didn't you?" Son Ye-jin responded without a moment's hesitation, "No," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Ji Chang-wook and Nana responded simultaneously, saying, "We thought we had become close." Ji Chang-wook defended Son Ye-jin, saying, "She may put it that way, but she actually loved us so much."

Explaining the situation during filming, Son Ye-jin confessed, "Of course I loved them and liked them very much, but the set was extremely hot, and those emotions weren't easy to deal with."

She added, "I'm not the type of person who can joke around and then suddenly switch into something else, so I regret that I wasn't able to have many personal conversations with them."

In other words, because the actors had to portray difficult emotions in the series, Son Ye-jin also found it challenging to comfortably exchange jokes with them on set.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.